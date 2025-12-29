China "encircles" Taiwan as part of its largest exercise. The country's army is on high alert – video

Taiwan has prepared fighter jets for defense (Photo: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO)

on December 29, China launched the largest military exercises around Taiwan called "Justice Mission 2025" aimed at demonstrating its ability to cut off the island from external support in the event of a military conflict. This was reported by Xinhua, Global times, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense.

The Eastern Command of the People's Liberation Army of China has announced that it has deployed troops, warships, fighters and artillery to conduct exercises. As part of the exercise, the army is simulating firing and strikes on land and sea targets, as well as practicing blockade operations at Taiwan's main ports. It is also conducting reconnaissance by drones over Taipei.

The exercise is taking place on a record territory covering seven zones. And closer to the island itself than previous military exercises.

China's exercise zones (Illustration: China Xinhua News)

Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned China's actions and called them an "irrational provocation." The ministry opposed the exercises, which "undermine regional peace."

Taiwan's army is on high alert for defense.

"In response to today's air and naval activity, the Defense Ministry has conducted rapid response exercises and is closely monitoring the situation. Joint maritime and air operations involving all services and Taiwan's coast guard remain on high alert," the Defense Ministry said.

The retaliatory measures have affected passenger transportation, with plans to cancel 80 domestic flights, said Se Ji Sheng, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence of the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. The army is acting on the principle of preparing for the worst-case scenario and taking into account all scenarios.

"Conducting live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait area... will not only put military pressure on us, but may also create more complex problems and consequences for the international community and neighboring countries," the deputy chief of the General Staff said.

On December 29, the PLA Eastern Theater Command sent bomber task forces to conduct combat readiness patrols in the distant sea east of Taiwan Island. The exercise is aimed at practicing maneuver operations in remote areas.

We strongly condemn China's irrational provocations and oppose the actions of the PLA that undermine regional peace.

