If China attacks Taiwan, Russia could attack Europe – NATO Secretary General

Mark Rutte (Photo: ERA/OLIVER HOSLET)

NATO sees a global connection between China and Russia. They can attack Taiwan and Europe simultaneously, NATO Secretary General says Mark Rutte в interview Bild.

He was asked about the prospects of getting rid of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999. Rutte replied that NATO is a peaceful defense alliance, but that no matter what happens in Russia, the West should not be "naive."

"We see a global connection between China and Russia. China is looking at Taiwan. And I am convinced that if China takes military action there, it will put pressure on its junior partner, Russia, under Putin's leadership, to keep us on our toes here in Europe," the Secretary General said.

Therefore, the West must be prepared, and to do so, it must spend money on defense and replenish the army with "the best men and women."