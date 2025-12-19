NATO lacks resilience for prolonged fighting with Russia – Head of the Alliance's Maritime Command

The Alliance is not ready for a war with Russia now, as it cannot withstand a long period of fighting, says Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy of Great Britain

NATO soldier (Illustrative photo: ERA / Filip Singer)

The armed forces of the Alliance countries currently lack the resilience to fight a protracted conflict, which raises concerns about Europe's readiness for a long-term confrontation with Russia. This opinion in an interview with Bloomberg expressed vice Admiral Mike Utley of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, who heads NATO's Joint Maritime Command.

According to the military officer, Western armed forces need to prepare for a much more complex front that will include traditional warfare and cyberattacks. He noted that NATO has an advantage over Russia in terms of capabilities, but "not necessarily the ability to withstand a period of prolonged hostilities."

"Do we have the resilience that we would like to have? I think the comments of the last 10 months have shown that no, we don't," Utley said.

He emphasized that NATO member states are aware of this and are ready to invest in developing the necessary capabilities to increase resilience.

Utley noted that NATO's investments will address the full range of challenges faced by the Alliance. They will be delivered in stages.

The military officer emphasized that financial resources remain limited, and states have many competing priorities for spending taxpayer funds. The issue is not to finance all possible areas at once, but to prioritize them correctly.

Utley pointed out that the current situation is becoming more complicated due to the interdependence of the world. Technology, supply chains, and intellectual property rights are becoming vulnerable. Russia's cooperation with countries such as China, Iran, and North Korea further complicates these challenges.

"This problem will become more and more complex, more and more urgent and will not disappear. It is indeed a completely different battlefield," he said.

Despite reservations about the current readiness for a protracted conflict, NATO member states are making the necessary commitments.

"Do I think everything is moving in the right direction? Absolutely. Yes, it is," he said.