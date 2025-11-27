WSJ: Germany prepares secret plan in case of Russian attack

German Parliament building (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Germany is developing a secret operational plan in case of war with Russia. The 1,200-page document, titled OPLAN DEU, envisions a logistical operation to redeploy up to 800,000 NATO troops east to the front line. About it reports The Wall Street Journal.

"About 2.5 years ago, 12 high-ranking German officers gathered in a triangular-shaped military complex in Berlin to work on a secret plan for a war with Russia. Now they are in a hurry to implement it," the newspaper writes.

The plan is reportedly the clearest manifestation to date of what its authors call a "total" approach to war. It details the routes of movement through ports, rivers, railways and roads, as well as measures to support and protect units on the move.

In the short term, the document envisages the most efficient use of existing roads and railways. In the longer term, Berlin intends to spend €166 billion on infrastructure by 2029, with more than €100 billion going to long-neglected railways and dual-use infrastructure.

The plan is in its second edition. The first version was completed by March last year by the team of Lieutenant General Andre Bodemann, a veteran of Kosovo and Afghanistan. This version was based on feedback from numerous ministries, government agencies and local governments.

The publication cites German officials as saying that Russia could be ready to attack NATO in 2029.

"However, a series of cases of espionage, sabotage attacks and intrusions into European airspace, many of which Western intelligence agencies attribute to Moscow, suggest that it may be preparing for an earlier attack," the article says.

Analysts believe that a "possible ceasefire in Ukraine" could free up time and resources for Russia to prepare actions against NATO members in Europe. According to the plan's authors, if they succeed in increasing Europe's resilience, they will not only ensure victory but also make war "less likely."

"The goal is to prevent war by making it clear to our enemies that if they attack us, they will not succeed," said a senior military officer and one of the plan's original authors.