"Military Schengen". EU prepares plan to redeploy troops and weapons in case of war – RMF FM

NATO soldiers (Illustrative photo: Valda Kalnina / EPA)

The European Union is preparing for the rapid deployment of soldiers, weapons, ammunition and evacuation of the wounded in the context of a potential conflict with Russia. This was reported by the Polish radio station RMF FM with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

According to media reports, on November 19, the European Commission plans to submit a document on EU military mobility, which covers the efficient and large-scale movement of military equipment, personnel, and cargo within the bloc. A communication is planned to be published, as well as legislative proposals to remove barriers.

European Commission officials are eager to talk about "military Schengen", meaning the abolition of border controls on the movement of people.

The idea is to create an EU military mobility zone with common rules and procedures, as well as a network of land corridors, airports and seaports. All of this is intended to ensure the efficient transportation of soldiers and military equipment in the event of war or a major crisis.

Brussels also plans to ensure the digitalization of customs logistics. The EC wants to propose an emergency scheme for emergency military transportation. It also calls on countries to show solidarity in sharing military resources.

The European Commission is also considering the possibility of creating a dual-purpose solidarity fleet, consisting, for example, of specialized wagons and locomotives that could be used in different places and at different times. This would create a common fleet for military transportation.

Journalists clarified that the EC is preparing these documents in close cooperation with NATO.

In June, Rutte said that Russia is building up its military capabilities, including increasing production of tanks, armored vehicles and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.

On September 22, Reuters reported that Germany is preparing to treat up to 1,000 wounded soldiers daily in case of a Russian attack.