China has tested a new reconnaissance drone that hides inside an artillery shell

The new system is capable of covering 10 km in a few seconds and quickly transmitting data for fire adjustment

Illustrative photo: WEIBIO

China has tested a new reconnaissance drone carried by a 155mm artillery shell. Before impact, the drone separates from the projectile and adjusts subsequent fire. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to media reports, Chinese engineers worked on the "Tianyuan" ("Heavenly Eye") system for about 12 years. It has now successfully undergone five combat tests at one of the country's testing grounds.

The new drone is capable of withstanding excessive loads during the launch of projectiles, which are 3000 times their own weight.

"This is comparable to the weight of 35 adult African elephants standing on a person," the journalists noted.

The drone separates from the projectile during flight through a series of planned detonations without the use of electronic control, which could be damaged due to overload.

Currently, the "Tianyuan" system can fly for about 10 km, but the development team has reported that they are working on increasing the flight range and energy efficiency to increase the time spent in the air.

New Chinese reconnaissance drone "Tianyuan"