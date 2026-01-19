Fire in Pakistan: at least 19 dead, dozens missing – photos

Fire destroys multi-storey shopping center in Kapach – the fire raged for more than a day

Fire in Pakistan (Photo: ERA / SHAHZAIB AKBER)

on January 17, a fire broke out in the Pakistani city of Karachi. At least 19 people were killed and more than 60 are missing. About this reports Reuters, citing rescue services and authorities.

The fire broke out in the multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping center, which houses about 1,200 stores. The fire raged for more than a day before it was finally extinguished.

According to the provincial police chief, Javed Alam Odho, the fire could have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

"There is no part of the building that is safe enough for anyone to get out alive. A miracle is the only thing that is possible," said Sarfraz Sheikh, a representative of the non-profit disaster relief agency.

Firefighters said that the lack of ventilation in the building led to the rapid accumulation of thick smoke. This greatly complicated the search for trapped people.

"Rescue operations are ongoing and we hope to complete them as soon as possible, but I cannot give a time frame. As the search and rescue continues, the number of victims may increase," said local police chief Javed Odho.

According to Reuters, this fire could be the largest in Karachi since 2012, when more than 260 people died in a fire at an industrial facility.

