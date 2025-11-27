A massive fire in Hong Kong kills at least 44 people and leaves 279 missing

Fire in Hong Kong (Photo: ERA / Leung Man Hei)

At least 44 people have been killed in a massive fire that is burning in a Hong Kong apartment complex. At least 279 people are missing, reported CNN.

As of 08:00 am (02:00 Kyiv time), at least 66 people were admitted to hospitals, 17 of whom are in critical condition and 24 in serious condition. Hundreds of residents have been left homeless.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter – two directors and a consultant of a construction company. At a press conference, police accused them of "gross negligence."

Some buildings are still burning – rescuers are extinguishing at least three high-rises in the complex, which is home to a large number of elderly people. The fire is likely the deadliest in the city since World War II.

Fire flashed at 14:51 local time (08:51 am Kyiv time) on November 26. It is likely that the fire spread quickly through the bamboo scaffolding that was installed at the complex in connection with the renovation. The fire has been assigned the fifth hazard level.