UNESCO heritage site Cordoba Cathedral catches fire in Spain, video

The roofs of two chapels collapsed in the cathedral-mosque after a fire, but it was still planned to remain open to visitors

Fire breaks out in Cordoba's Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, also known as the Mesquite, El Pais reports. It is one of the most important and recognizable architectural monuments in Spain, a heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The fire started on August 8 at 21:00 and was extinguished at 22:30, but it was completely extinguished only at 00:30 on August 9.

Interlocutors in the municipal authorities reported that the preliminary cause of the fire was a short circuit in a sweeper (an electric cleaning device) located in the Almansor Chapel.

"Perhaps the fire was caused by a sweeper inside the church, which was located between two chapels, so the fire spread quickly because it was surrounded by wood. Glory to God and the firefighters," confirmed Bishop Emeritus of Cordoba Demetrio Fernandez

Mayor Jose Maria Bellido visits mosque after fire and says it will not be a disaster.

"There will be damage, and it will be a terrible damage to the World Heritage site, but the monument is safe," he said .

On the morning of August 9, Cordopolis reported to, that the roofs of two chapels had collapsed due to the fire. The Fire Prevention, Extinguishing and Rescue Service (SPEIS) told the newspaper that approximately 40 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire, one of whom suffered heat stroke and was evacuated.

Despite the aftermath of the fire, the mosque is scheduled to reopen to the public on the morning of August 9.

The building was constructed in 784-786 as a mosque known as the Great Mosque of Cordoba. Now the cathedral is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The building combines elements of Islamic, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture. Its interior is famous for its forest of columns and red and white striped arches.