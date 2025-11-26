A large-scale fire broke out in Hong Kong: several skyscrapers are burning – photos, video

Fire in Hong Kong (Photo: Hong Kong Free Press / X)

In Hong Kong, a large-scale fire engulfed several high-rise buildings in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai district. At least four people died and at least nine were injured, reports BBC.

The fire broke out at 14:51 local time (08:51 am Kyiv time). It is likely that the fire spread quickly through bamboo scaffolding that was installed at the complex in connection with the renovation. The fire has already been assigned the fifth hazard level.

One firefighter is among the four dead. Another nine people were taken to hospitals, three of whom are in critical condition.

At least 13 people are locked inside the complex. Among them are eight elderly people and two infants.

The published footage shows thick smoke and flames engulfing several buildings. According to the BBC, the authorities have not yet reported the cause of the fire.

Reference Wang Fuk Court is located in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong. It consists of almost 2000 apartments spread over eight buildings. The apartments usually have an area of 400-500 square feet (approximately 37 to 46 square meters), and about 4,600 people live here.

