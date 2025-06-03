Hungarian authorities ban LGBTQ+ march for second time

After canceling the June 1 event, Pride organizers planned to hold it at the end of the month.

Pride in Budapest in past years (Photo: TAMAS KOVACS/EPA)

Budapest police have rejected a request to hold an LGBTQ+ march in Budapest scheduled for June 28. This is the second ban in a row on an event against homophobia and transphobia, Hungarian police said .

Law enforcement officers once again justified the ban on the LGBTQ+ march by the need to protect the interests of children.

"It cannot be ruled out or even inevitable that a person under the age of 18 will be able to commit acts prohibited by law if they attend the proposed march," the police statement said.

Law enforcement officials also claim that the measure could lead to the emergence of "passive victims."

"They do not wish to be present at the march, but due to its public nature, they nevertheless become witnesses," the police said.

For the first time, Budapest police denied permission for a march against homophobia and transphobia that five human rights organizations had planned for June 1, at the end of May.

The police cited a recent amendment to the Hungarian Constitution, which prioritizes children's rights to "proper physical, mental and moral development" over most other freedoms.

These changes, supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán , took effect in April.