"We can even increase it." Britain promised not to reduce military aid to Ukraine

David Cameron said that Great Britain will not reduce the level of support to Ukraine in 2024 and will begin to transfer it to a multi-year basis

David Cameron (Photo: EPA / Mohammed Badra)

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in an interview with The Telegraph that his country will not reduce military aid to Ukraine and will make it a multi-year commitment.

In 2022 and 2023, Britain provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 2 billion pounds. Asked if he expected to maintain the same level of support in 2024, Cameron said: "Yes, and I think we could potentially do better than that. We’re looking at what elements of spending we could also put on a multi-year basis," – he said.

In June 2023, the United Kingdom was the first among the G7 countries to announce a multi-year plan for financial support for Ukraine. It will be based on $3 billion in loan guarantees for the World Bank. At the time, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the UK was ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to win the war.

According to Cameron, Britain needs to significantly increase the production of weapons and military equipment.

According to him, this is necessary not only to help Ukraine, but also for Britain's own interests "in a world that has become more dangerous."

In early December, Cameron said that Putin would come for more if he was not stopped in Ukraine.