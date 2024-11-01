North Korea pledges to stand by Russia, believes in victory – foreign minister

North Korea claims that Putin will supposedly lead Russia to victory in the war against Ukraine

North Korea has pledged its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who made the statement during her visit to Moscow, reported by Reuters and Barron's.

Choe stated that North Korea believes Russia will prevail in the full-scale war against Ukraine and that Pyongyang will "always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day."

"We have no doubt whatsoever that under the wise leadership of the honorable Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will surely achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to defend the sovereign rights and security of their state," she said.

Choe also accused the U.S. and South Korea of preparing a nuclear strike against North Korea, though she provided no evidence. She claimed that Seoul and Washington hold regular consultations on this matter.

In talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, she warned that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could become "explosive" at any moment, making it necessary for North Korea to strengthen its nuclear capabilities and refine its readiness for a counterstrike.







