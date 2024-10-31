Seoul believes that North Korea will ask Russia for nuclear technology in exchange for troops

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un (Photo by Vladimir Smirnov/EPA)

North Korea is "very likely" to request advanced nuclear weapons technology from Russia in exchange for deploying troops to support Moscow's war against Ukraine, according to South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, as reported by CNN.

North Korea will likely demand Russian technology related to tactical nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, reconnaissance satellites, and nuclear-powered submarines, said Kim during discussions with his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

He added that, ultimately, he did not believe North Korea's troop deployment in Russia would increase the "the possibility of war breaking out on the Korean peninsula" but that it could result in "the escalation of the security threats on the Korean peninsula."