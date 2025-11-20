Polish ambassador attacked in St. Petersburg

A Polish diplomat was almost beaten in Russia, he was protected by security guards

Krzysztof Krajewski (Photo: Wikipedia)

In Russia, a group of people attacked Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski during his visit to St. Petersburg. About said Gazeta Wyborcza.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred on November 16, when the ambassador and Consul Yaroslav Strykharsky were on their way to the Basilica of St. Catherine of Alexandria to meet with the local Polish community on the occasion of Polish Independence Day. The diplomat was surrounded by an aggressive group of about 10 people with posters with anti-Polish and anti-Ukrainian slogans.

They moved from verbal attacks to an attempt to physically assault the ambassador, after which the Polish State Protection Service intervened.

"It was the most serious incident of its kind in many years. Only the intervention of security guards prevented the beating of the ambassador," the source described the incident.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewur confirmed the attack to the publication. The Polish side expressed its indignation to the Russian Charge d'Affaires.