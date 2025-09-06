Politico: Pentagon outraged by Trump's decision to rename department

US Defense Department officials have expressed disappointment, anger and outright confusion over the rebranding, the media reports

Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

Pentagon officials have expressed dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump's decision to rename the agency. This was reported by the newspaper Politico with reference to unnamed interlocutors among former and current employees.

Many have expressed frustration, anger, and outright confusion over the effort, which could cost billions of dollars in cosmetic changes that will do little to address military challenges such as countering an aggressive alliance of authoritarian states.

The details of the order signed by Trump on Friday, September 5, are still unknown, but officials may have to change the Defense Department's seals at more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states.

This includes everything from letterhead for the six military branches and dozens of other agencies to embossed napkins in the dining halls, embroidered jackets for Senate-confirmed officials, and key chains in the Pentagon store.

"This is exclusively for a domestic political audience. Not only will it cost millions of dollars, but it will have absolutely no impact on China's or Russia's calculations. Worse, it will be used by our enemies to portray the United States as a warmonger and a threat to international stability," said a former Pentagon official.

An official name change would likely require an act of Congress, although a person familiar with the discussions said the White House is looking for ways to avoid a vote .

A Defense Ministry official, who asked to be identified as a "military ministry official," said the costs of the move are expected to change as it is implemented. This did not reassure some employees .

"I can see a million little problems and troubles arising if this does happen," said one Pentagon official.

This change will inevitably confuse the many universities, nonprofits, and contractors that rely on DoD funding and potentially create a huge communication challenge, according to the article.

"At the tactical level, this will mean the need to rebrand a mountain of materials on contracts, marketing, business development, etc., both digital and other materials that directly mention the Ministry of Defense," commented a defense industry consultant.

At the end of August, Trump said he did not want to limit himself to defense, but "wants to attack as well." .

On September 5, the US President signed a decree renaming the Defense Department to the Department of War.