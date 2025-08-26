Trump wants to rename the Pentagon the Department of War

According to the US President, the United States "had an incredible history of victories" when the department was called the "Department of War"

President of the United States Donald Trump hinted that the Ministry of Defense may soon be renamed the Ministry of War. He said this in a statement when communicating with journalists from the Oval Office and during the meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

"You know, we call it the Department of Defense, but between you and me, I think we're going to change the name. If you want to know the truth, I think we're going to have some information about that, probably soon," Trump said.

According to him, everyone likes that the United States had an "incredible history of victories" when the Pentagon was the Department of War. But then the US renamed it the Department of Defense.

"When we won World War I, World War II, it (the Pentagon – ed.) was called the Department of War. And for me, that's really what it is," the White House chief said.

Trump also noted that he does not want to limit himself to defense. He said he "wants to be offensive as well."

The US President said that this change is likely to take place within the next week or so.

Reference The Department of War is a former agency that existed from 1789 to 1947. It was responsible for the functioning of the land forces and, until 1798, also for the American Navy.

Reference The Department of War is a former agency that existed from 1789 to 1947. It was responsible for the functioning of the land forces and, until 1798, also for the American Navy.

In 1947, under the National Security Act, the Department of War was divided: separate U.S. Army and Air Force Departments were created, as well as the National Military Department. In 1949, it became the current Department of Defense