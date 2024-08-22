Remains of aircraft with inscriptions in Russian discovered in Poland

Polish Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that, most likely, it is a weather balloon

In the Polish village of Orzekhovo near Olsztyn, an unknown object with inscriptions in Russian fell in a forest lane, reported Onet.

According to the preliminary data of the law enforcement officers, it is the remains of an aircraft. It was discovered on Wednesday evening. Police officers arrived at the scene.

Although at first there was a suspicion that it could be a weather ball, it was quickly noticed that a capsule with inscriptions in Russian was attached to the object, local journalists write.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reacted to the incident, according to Polsat News. The minister stated that due to the fact that "everything indicates that this is a civilian object", a decision was made not to send military personnel there.

"It is most likely that a weather ball fell there. Today [August 22] the police will present further conclusions in the case," said the official.

He added that in such a situation, state services must verify all versions.

On July 25, Romania officially confirmed the fall of fragments of Russian drones on its territory and expressed "condemnation".

On August 20, the wreckage of Russian drones was again discovered in Romania after the July attacks on Ukraine.