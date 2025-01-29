Rheinmetall chief explains why Russia planned to kill him

Armin Papperger said that police are currently ensuring his security

Armin Papperger (Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA)

Russia planned to assassinate him because it opposes Western weaponry, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger stated in an interview with BNS during his visit to Lithuania, as reported by LRT.

"I think it's quite clear that countries like Russia are not very happy that we, as the world's largest producer of large-caliber ammunition, are significantly helping Western nations defend themselves," Papperger said.

He added that police are currently ensuring his security.

His statement comes after NATO officially confirmed that Russia had planned to kill him—something previously reported only by global media.

According to NATO, the Kremlin's plans were foiled by U.S. and German intelligence and were part of broader Russian efforts to assassinate defense industry leaders across Europe.

On July 12, 2024, AP reported that Western intelligence had uncovered Russian plots to carry out assassinations, arson, and sabotage in Europe against companies and individuals supporting the Ukrainian military. One of the most serious targets was Papperger.

On January 28, 2025, NATO confirmed for the first time that there was a plot to kill Papperger and accused Russia of orchestrating it.