RMF 24: Abandoned air defense systems destined for Kyiv found in Poland on the border with Ukraine

The weapons were in the hangar of one of the airports in Podkarpackie Voivodeship

Polish Army (Illustrative photo: x.com/MON_GOV_PL)

In Poland, unattended anti-aircraft systems were discovered in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship in the town of Łaszki near the Ukrainian border. This was reported by RMF 24.

The Ministry of National Defense of Poland reported to, that the containers with ammunition and weapons are not the property of the Polish army. Relevant services are already providing security for the site and equipment.

The weapons were found by officers of the Central Police Investigation Bureau on behalf of the Przemyśl Voivodeship Prosecutor's Office. Investigation launched into improper handling of weapons and ammunition by a private company.

According to Polish media, this unnamed company received an order to transport anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. However, for unclear reasons, it did not do so.

The systems were placed in warehouses near the border and guarded for some time, and then left virtually unattended in a hangar at an airport in Podkarpackie Voivodeship. The relevant services have already seized the weapons.

Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, confirmed that the weapons belong to a private entity that has a concession for arms trade.