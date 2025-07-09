Sky News: Scotland prepares for possible Trump visit this summer

Scottish police confirmed to the media that they are preparing for a "possible visit later this month"

Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum/EPA)

Plans are being developed for a possible visit of the President of the United States Donald Trump to the UK in the coming weeks. This was reported by Sky News, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

They said the US president is likely to land in Scotland to visit his golf courses in late July or early August.

Scottish police confirm to Sky News that they are preparing for a "possible visit later this month".

Insiders say up to 5,000 officers could be deployed around the clock during Trump's stay.

Although the exact date has not yet been determined due to the US president's flexible schedule, his son Eric Trump has previously stated that his father plans to attend the official opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire this summer.

The visit is expected to be the first trip to Scotland since his victory in the US election.

Scottish officials refuse to comment on the possible visit.