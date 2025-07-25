Starlink has already resumed work, the campaign has named the cause of the failure

The campaign promised to eliminate the problem so that it would not happen again

Starlink (Illustrative photo: x.com/Starlink)

The Starlink outage, which occurred on July 24, was caused by the failure of key internal software services that support the operation of the main network. This was reported to by Vice President Michael Nichols in the social network X.

According to him, the outage lasted about two and a half hours. But around 02:00, Starlink mostly resumed its work.

"We apologize for the temporary disruption to our service. We are deeply committed to providing a highly reliable network and will fully remediate this issue to ensure it does not happen again," Nichols wrote .

At 03:18, Starlink reported to, that the network problem had been completely resolved and Starlink service had been restored.