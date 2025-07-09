The CEO of the social network X resigned after a scandal involving the Grok chatbot

The top manager did not disclose the reasons for her dismissal

Linda Yaccarino (Photo: NBCUniversal)

The CEO of billionaire X's social media platform Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino on his X page, that he is resigning. The statement came amid a scandal involving the Grok chatbot, which, after an update, made offensive remarks about some politicians, as well as anti-Semitic statements.

The top manager of X Corp, which she headed for two years, did not disclose the reasons for her dismissal.

"When Elon Musk and I first discussed his vision for X, I realized this would be a unique opportunity to realize the company's remarkable mission. I am immensely grateful to him for trusting me to safeguard free speech and transform X into a super app," Yakkarino wrote.

Previously, the Grok chatbot was embroiled in controversy after users noticed it issuing offensive remarks directed at certain politicians, including the President of Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, makes anti-Semitic comments and even praises the German dictator Adolf Hitler.

But regarding Ukraine, Grok began providing users with exclusively pro-Ukrainian informationcondemning Russian aggression and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

All the changes in the chatbot's "moods" occurred after a major update that Musk announced in early July.