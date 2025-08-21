The US has lost its third F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in four months

The cause of the plane crash is unknown – an investigation is underway

F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter (Photo: US Navy)

An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed off the coast of Virginia. This is the third aircraft of this type lost by the US since the end of April. reports The Hill.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, August 20, during a training flight of a pilot from the 83rd Fighter-Bomber Squadron over the Atlantic.

The squadron is based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

For unknown reasons, the plane crashed into the water, but the pilot managed to eject.

The search and rescue team found him an hour and 20 minutes after receiving the SOS signal. The pilot was taken to the local hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

This is the third F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that the US has lost since the end of April.

The previous two aircraft drowned in the Red Sea as a result of Houthi attacks on the aircraft carrier "Harry Truman", which is currently carrying out a mission as part of the American military operation in the Middle East. In both cases, there were no casualties.

Boeing's Super Hornet has been widely used by the U.S. since 2001, with each aircraft costing around $67 million, according to the Naval Air Systems Command.