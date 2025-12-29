Train derails in Mexico: at least 13 dead and 98 injured – photos, video

A train with 250 people on board derails in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, causing casualties

A train accident in Mexico (Photo: ERA / Luis Villalobos)

In the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, at least 13 people were killed when an inter-oceanic train carrying 250 people derailed. About reported Reuters, citing local authorities.

According to the Mexican Navy, the accident occurred near the city of Nizanda. There were nine crew members and 241 passengers on board the train. It is reported that 98 people were injured, 36 of whom received medical care.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that five of the victims are in critical condition. She also said that high-ranking officials had been sent to the scene of the tragedy to assist the families of the victims.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

The derailed train began running in 2023 at the initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The route is part of the Interoceanic Corridor, which connects the ports of Salina Cruz in the Pacific Ocean and Coatzacoalcos in the Gulf of Mexico via the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

