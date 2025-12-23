Airplane with patients crashes in the US: at least five dead, including a child – photos, video

At least five killed in plane crash off Texas coast, including a child

The crash site (Photo: Osint World / X)

On the afternoon of December 22, a Mexican Navy plane crashed near the US city of Galveston, Texas. At least five people were killed, including a two-year-old child. This was reported by Associated Press and CNN with reference to representatives of the US Coast Guard.

A total of eight people were on board – four Mexican Navy personnel and four civilians, including a child. The plane was transporting patients with severe burns to Shriners Hospital in Galveston.

Rescue services, divers, patrols, drone units and investigation teams arrived at the scene. The death toll grew during the search operations.

The plane, a small twin-engine turboprop, took off from Merida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan, and was headed for Galveston Coles International Airport.

According to meteorologists from the National Meteorological Service, fog has been observed in the area in recent days. Witnesses reported poor visibility.

An accident in the United States (Photo: Global Insight / X)

A plane crash in the United States (Photo: Global Insight / X)

At least 2 people killed in Mexican Navy plane crash in Texas – 1-year-old medical patient was aboard https://t.co/83FscP45tl pic.twitter.com/3xkhXsLb4o - New York Post (@nypost) December 23, 2025

⚠️ 5 dead after Mexican Navy plane crashes in #Texas while on aid mission



The plane was carrying four members of the Mexican Navy and four civilians. The Mexican Navy said five people died, two people were rescued and one person remains missing. pic.twitter.com/byPBBFKFG3 - News.Az (@news_az) December 23, 2025