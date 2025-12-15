In Colombia, a school bus fell into an abyss after graduation: 17 dead and 20 injured – photos

An accident in Colombia (Photo: Diario El Salvador / X)

In the Colombian department of Antioquia, a school bus fell into an 80-meter cliff, killing 17 people and injuring 20 others. About reported governor of the Department of Andrés Julián Rendón and El Solombiano.

The bus was transporting graduates after a graduation celebration on a beach in the department of Sucre. The accident occurred on December 14 at about 05:40 am (12:40 Kyiv time) in the El Cispero sector on the road connecting the municipalities of Remedios and Zaragoza. The bus went off the road into a cliff.

The victims include 16 children and the bus driver. Three of the 20 wounded are in serious condition and have already been hospitalized in Medellín hospitals.

Rescue services are working at the scene. The bodies of the victims are being transported by a National Police helicopter to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Medellín for identification.

Senior Prom Fest, the company that organized and transported the graduates, confirmed that there were 37 people on the bus. The trip began on December 10, and the accident occurred when the group was returning to Medellín.

According to information from the school administration, the tour was not an official event of the school. The trip was organized by students on their own.

