Bus collides with US military convoy in Poland – photos

Three soldiers and a bus driver were injured in an accident in Wielkopolska province

Photo: Polish Fire Service

On the evening of October 20, a bus collided with a convoy of American military vehicles in Poland, causing casualties, reports RMF24 media with a link to specialized services.

The accident occurred in Buk, Wielkopolska Province, on the A2 highway heading towards the capital Warsaw.

"A bus collided with an American military convoy with Hummer vehicles. One person was blocked in the vehicle. Three American soldiers and one civilian, the bus driver, were injured," the media outlet reported, citing the province's fire department.

As a result of the accident, one lane of traffic in the direction of Warsaw was blocked.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were in the American military convoy.

