Passenger trains collide in Slovakia: dozens of injured – photos, video
Two passenger trains collided in Slovakia, injuring dozens of people. This was reported by Aktuality.sk .
On the evening of November 9, Tatran 620, which was supposed to arrive in Bratislava at 19:33 (18:33 Kyiv time), and Rex 1814 from Nitra, which arrived in Bratislava at 19:36 (18:36 Kyiv time), collided .
The clash took place near the town of Pezinok, Bratislava region.
After the accident, 11 people were taken to a hospital in Bratislava, and dozens more suffered minor injuries. In total, there were about 800 people in the transport, and both trains, according to Interior Minister Matusz Eštok, were "full of students.".
The drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs in their blood – the results were negative. The causes of the collision will be investigated by the police in cooperation with the Slovak Railways.
