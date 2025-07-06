Trump declared a state of emergency in Texas, where nearly 70 people died in the floods

At least 12 people are missing, 11 of whom are children

Texas after the flood (Photo: DUSTIN SAFRANEK/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where at least 59 people, including 21 children, have died in massive flooding. A total of at least 68 deaths have been confirmed in the state.

Trump announced the declaration of a state of emergency on his social media platform, Truth Social. He stated that "many lives have been lost, and many people are still being searched for."

"The Trump administration continues to work closely with state and local leaders. We have been able to save over 850 people," he added.

Local authorities in several Texas counties have confirmed a total of 68 deaths related to the flooding, including 59 in Kerr County, four in Travis County, three in Burnet County, and one each in Kendall and Williamson counties, according to CNN.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leithead said that among the victims in the county are 38 adults and 21 children. Of these, 18 adults and four children have not yet been identified.

He added that 11 girls and one counselor from the Mystic summer camp near the Guadalupe River are still considered missing.

According to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, more than 1,300 people and over 900 pieces of equipment are involved in the search efforts.