US Congress suspects Russia passing US weapons data to China – Reuters

This concerns the American weapons that are used on the battlefield in Ukraine

Flags of Russia and China (Photo: Andres Martinez Casares/EPA)

The House of Representative's select committee on China has asked the White House to reveal details about whether Russia shares with China information about American weapons used on the battlefield in Ukraine, reported Reuters with reference to the relevant letter.

The letter was addressed to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. It refers to the need to pay attention to the possible vulnerability of American weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine.

"We should anticipate and indeed operate under the assumption that Russia is passing information about vulnerabilities or counters to American and allied weapons systems to the PRC (People's Republic of China)," the US lawmakers wrote.

They refer to reports by the media and think tanks about Beijing's support for the Russian military industry and "an alarming levels of Russian adaptation" that have "undermined the effectiveness of several unspecified US weapons systems."

The select committee urged the White House to "assess Russia's ability to mitigate and counter American military equipment" stationed in Ukraine, and to what extent Moscow shares "lessons-learned" with Beijing.

On May 22, the British defense secretary said that American and British intelligence have evidence that China is preparing to provide lethal aid to the Russian Federation for use in the war against Ukraine.

On the same day, the US president's national security adviser said that Washington had no information about direct arms supplies from China to Russia.

On June 18, the NATO Secretary General stated that China must face the consequences of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine if it does not change its policy.

On July 12, Joe Biden said that European allies are ready to reduce investments in China if it continues to support Russia.