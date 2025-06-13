At least two destroyers have already begun moving, and three aircraft carriers are on standby.

The United States is redeploying military resources, including ships, to the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack from Tehran, the Associated Press reported , citing two US officials.

According to the agency's sources, the US Navy has ordered the USS Thomas Hudner, a ballistic missile destroyer, to begin moving from the western Mediterranean to the eastern Mediterranean. Another unnamed destroyer has also begun moving in the same direction.

According to AR's interlocutors, the US Navy has other resources that it can deploy to the Middle East if needed, including aircraft carriers and escort warships.

Yes, the USS Carl Vinson is in the Arabian Sea, the only aircraft carrier in the region. The USS Nimitz is in the Indo-Pacific and can be deployed to the Middle East if needed, and the USS George Washington just left its port in Japan and can be deployed to the region as ordered.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and the leadership of the US National Security Council is scheduled for Friday, June 13, to discuss further steps by the United States in connection with Israel's attack on Iran and a possible Iranian response.

On October 1, 2024, US Navy destroyers launched about a dozen interceptors to defend Israel when the country was attacked by over 200 missiles fired by Iran.