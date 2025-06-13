The Telegraph: Britain will not "close the skies" over Israel like last time

Relations between the two countries are rapidly deteriorating due to Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Iranian missiles (Illustrative photo: Iranian state resource)

The UK did not take part in the attacks on Tehran's nuclear and military facilities and is not taking part in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones flying towards Israel, as it did last year, The Telegraph reports , citing sources in the UK Ministry of Defence.

As the publication notes, the position was formed against the backdrop of the rapid deterioration of the British government's relations with Israel due to its military campaign in Gaza.

In October 2024, when Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, the United Kingdom scrambled two British fighter jets and a tanker aircraft to repel the Iranian attack.

British Typhoon fighter jets, which have taken part in previous operations to defend Israel, are based at the Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.