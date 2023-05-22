Enterprises halted as counter-terror operation regime enforced in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Following an attack today by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the "Freedom of Russia" legion, the governor of Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation has taken to Telegram to announce the implementation of the counter-terrorist operation legal regime. This measure aims to address the security threat posed by these groups and involves the establishment of special measures and temporary restrictions.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"Starting with the verification of documents certifying the identity of individuals, and ending with stopping the activities of dangerous industries and organizations that use explosive, radioactive, chemically and biologically dangerous substances," Governor Gladkov wrote.

He reported at 2:20 p.m. that the Russian security forces "are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy". At this time, no Russian mass media reported on the success of these initiatives.

This morning, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" reported crossing the border with the Russian Federation. Allegedly, they again entered Belgorod Oblast, where they already "liberated" at least one settlement. The regional governor claimed that an alleged reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence told LIGA.net that as citizens of the Russian Federation, members of these formations, which are legal in Ukraine, operate autonomously on the Russian territory.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Ukraine "does not have a direct relationship" to the events in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, but "is watching with interest."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.