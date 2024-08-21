Wreckage of Russian drones found again in Romania after July attacks on Ukraine

The wreckage was found in a swampy area outside the populated areas

Shahed UAVs (Photo: Russian media)

In Romania, the search continues for the wreckage of drones that fell on the banks of the Danube at the end of July after Russian attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine, reported the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

Specialists investigated the area near the village of Periprava in the Tulcea district, which is near the Ukrainian border, which is marked as a possible area where the debris of the drones fell.

Specialists removed "physical evidence" from the scene for examination. The infrastructure was not damaged, as the debris fell in a swampy area outside the population centers.

The Ministry of National Defense informed and continues to inform allied agencies in real time about the situation with the attacks, the department noted.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure as unjustified and seriously contrary to the norms of international law.

Overnight on July 23, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones , in particular the city of Izmail. At that time, the monitoring channels stated that the drone allegedly "missed" and hit the village of Plauru on the Romanian bank of the Danube.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania said that during the Russian attack overnight on July 23, the country scrambled F-16 fighter jets.

Overnight on July 24, Ukrainian air defense shot down 25 Shahed UAVs, three more were lost in location after crossing the state border with Romania.

The Romanian military was sent to survey the Danube bank after the Russian drone attack.

On July 25, Romania officially confirmed the fall of the wreckage of Russian drones in the country and expressed "condemnation".