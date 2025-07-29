Zelensky signs law recognizing Ukrainians expelled from Poland as deportees

The document provides for the provision of compensation and social guarantees to deportees and their descendants

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine to recognize as deported citizens who were forcibly resettled from the territory of Poland in 1944-1951. This is stated in the card of law No. 2038 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

on July 16, the document was submitted to the president for signature, and on July 29, it was returned with his signature.

The relevant decisions on the forced resettlement of Ukrainians were made by the authorities of the former USSR and the Polish People's Republic.

The text of the law states that Ukraine recognizes deportations, in particular to Poland in 1944-1951, as "illegal and criminal acts committed against them, and defines the restoration of the rights of Ukrainian citizens among deportees as one of the priorities of political, socio-economic, cultural and spiritual development of society".

The document provides for compensation and social guarantees for deportees and their descendants.

Within six months, the government must bring its regulations in line with this law.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law recognizing Ukrainians who were forcibly evicted from Poland in 1944-1951 as deportees. The document was supported by 284 MPs.