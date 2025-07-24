Zelenskyy approves the text of the draft law on the independence of NABU and SAPO, which he announced earlier
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the text of the previously announced draft law that guarantees, among other things, the independence of anti-corruption bodies. He informed on his Telegram channel.
According to him, the document guarantees "real strengthening" of the law enforcement system in Ukraine, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and reliable protection of the law enforcement system from any Russian influence or interference. The text of the draft law is balanced, Zelensky said.
"The most important thing is real tools, no Russian ties and independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). The draft law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine today," the President said .
Zelenskyy noted that it is important that citizens maintain unity and independence, and the government, in his words, "respects the position of all Ukrainians.".
- on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The decision was supported by 263 MPs. On the same day, the law was signed by Stefanchuk.
- NABU head Kryvonos called on President not to sign the law. Nevertheless,, Zelensky signed it.
- In major cities of Ukraine, rallies were held against the adoption of the scandalous law.
- On July 23, Zelensky promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system.".
- on July 24, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law, to restore NABU and SAPO independence. Its authors are MPs.
Comments (0)