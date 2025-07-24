Zelenskyy approves the text of the draft law on the independence of NABU and SAPO, which he announced earlier

The draft law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on July 24

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the text of the previously announced draft law that guarantees, among other things, the independence of anti-corruption bodies. He informed on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the document guarantees "real strengthening" of the law enforcement system in Ukraine, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and reliable protection of the law enforcement system from any Russian influence or interference. The text of the draft law is balanced, Zelensky said.

"The most important thing is real tools, no Russian ties and independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). The draft law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine today," the President said .

Zelenskyy noted that it is important that citizens maintain unity and independence, and the government, in his words, "respects the position of all Ukrainians.".