The Rada has registered a draft law that should restore the independence of the NABU and the SAP
A number of members of the Verkhovna Rada have submitted a draft law that would restore independence to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This was reported to by MPs from Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, who are co-authors of the initiative.
We are talking about the draft law No. 13531. The draft law card states that the document has been submitted to the management for consideration. At the same time, the text of the draft law was not available at the time of publication of the news.
"Our draft law 13531 on abolishing the liquidation of NABU and SAPO is on the Rada's website. Officially registered," wrote Zheleznyak.
Yurchyshyn previously stated that 48 parliamentarians had signed the bill. The overwhelming majority are MPs from the Voice and European Solidarity .
"You can vote for him even tomorrow. We, 48 of us, are ready. Even more, because this morning a dozen more were ready to support him," added the MP .
Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that had agreed on the text of an alternative draft law that would restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The presidential draft law is not yet registered.
- On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The decision was supported by 263 MPs.
- NABU head Kryvonos called on President not to sign the law. Nevertheless, Zelensky signed it.
- In major cities of Ukraine, actions were held against the adoption of the scandalous law.
- On July 23, Zelensky promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
- And on July 24, he said that had already agreed on the text of the draft law.
