The Rada has registered a draft law that should restore the independence of the NABU and the SAP

A draft law has been submitted to the parliament to counter Law No. 12414, adopted on July 22

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

A number of members of the Verkhovna Rada have submitted a draft law that would restore independence to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This was reported to by MPs from Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, who are co-authors of the initiative.

We are talking about the draft law No. 13531. The draft law card states that the document has been submitted to the management for consideration. At the same time, the text of the draft law was not available at the time of publication of the news.

"Our draft law 13531 on abolishing the liquidation of NABU and SAPO is on the Rada's website. Officially registered," wrote Zheleznyak.

Yurchyshyn previously stated that 48 parliamentarians had signed the bill. The overwhelming majority are MPs from the Voice and European Solidarity .

"You can vote for him even tomorrow. We, 48 of us, are ready. Even more, because this morning a dozen more were ready to support him," added the MP .

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that had agreed on the text of an alternative draft law that would restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies. The presidential draft law is not yet registered.