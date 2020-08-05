Взрыв в Бейруте. Множество кадров с разных ракурсов – видео

По последним данным, погибли 78 человек, около 4000 – с травмами разной тяжести

Вчера, 4 августа, в столице Ливана в порту прогремел взрыв: один из сильнейших в жилой застройке в новейшей истории. По данным Reuters, погибли по меньшей мере 78 человек, тысячи ранены, многие здания получили повреждения, часть из них не подлежит восстановлению.

На месте детонации неизвестных веществ – кратер, заполненный морской водой.

Ниже – некоторые из записей момента взрыва, которые продолжают появляться в сети от местных жителей, гостей города и СМИ.

Another angle on the Beirut harbor explosions — this one from the sea pic.twitter.com/U2k2zTi3Ew — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) August 4, 2020

looks like a scene from a disaster Nuclear movie #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Bhj8fIOeyA — Pooja Pilania (@PoojaPilania1) August 5, 2020

The best description of what happened in #Beirut “what the actual eff!?”pic.twitter.com/SLEq7EV0L1 — JoPrem (@JoPrem1) August 5, 2020

The other footage of Lebanon capital of beirut Pray For Him pic.twitter.com/N5hj8cSBL0 — Mustahsan Suleman (@TheMustahsan) August 4, 2020

words can not describe how sad I am for Beirut, Lebanon. It’s never a bad time to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. # pic.twitter.com/zqMs3Pgs5Y — Agron (@Agronveliu97) August 4, 2020

Beirut, Lebanon today please keep them in your prayerspic.twitter.com/cWYs9o6sy2 — Miral (@MiralAli03) August 4, 2020





Beirut explosion, view from a moving car.



********* pic.twitter.com/SP0LBP0r7P — RNA anecdotes (@rnadxb) August 4, 2020

footage of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, God help them

Protect them



Watch and retweetpic.twitter.com/aNZUGVryHy — It'sTomi_Official (@Tomi_official31) August 4, 2020

The view from inside of two different businesses and a house during the Beirut explosion (08/04/2020)#BeirutBlast #LebanonExplosion pic.twitter.com/88b5UTXsEp — abuzittin (@abuzittin2e) August 4, 2020

My friend’s family that lives 15 miles from Beirut had their home’s windows shattered by this explosion... pic.twitter.com/jA6r1WRJhZ — Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) August 4, 2020

A unique angle of the #Beirut, #Lebanon Port Explosion showing the scale and power of the shockwave caused. pic.twitter.com/jkM0fOkgsV — Aurora Intel - #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) August 4, 2020

