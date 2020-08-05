Взрыв в Бейруте. Множество кадров с разных ракурсов – видео
По последним данным, погибли 78 человек, около 4000 – с травмами разной тяжести
Вчера, 4 августа, в столице Ливана в порту прогремел взрыв: один из сильнейших в жилой застройке в новейшей истории. По данным Reuters, погибли по меньшей мере 78 человек, тысячи ранены, многие здания получили повреждения, часть из них не подлежит восстановлению.
На месте детонации неизвестных веществ – кратер, заполненный морской водой.
Ниже – некоторые из записей момента взрыва, которые продолжают появляться в сети от местных жителей, гостей города и СМИ.
BREAKING - #Lebanese Red Cross says 2,200+ people injured after monstrous explosion in #Beirut, #Lebanon - OTVpic.twitter.com/btwPiDmIlo— SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020
Another angle on the Beirut harbor explosions — this one from the sea pic.twitter.com/U2k2zTi3Ew— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) August 4, 2020
#Beirut— Chintan Ghantala (@GhantalaChintan) August 5, 2020
#Beirut— Imran Inamdar (@immiee) August 5, 2020
Another Angle— Pooja Pilania (@PoojaPilania1) August 5, 2020
looks like a scene from a disaster Nuclear movie #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Bhj8fIOeyA
The best description of what happened in #Beirut “what the actual eff!?”pic.twitter.com/SLEq7EV0L1— JoPrem (@JoPrem1) August 5, 2020
The other footage of Lebanon capital of beirut Pray For Him pic.twitter.com/N5hj8cSBL0— Mustahsan Suleman (@TheMustahsan) August 4, 2020
words can not describe how sad I am for Beirut, Lebanon. It’s never a bad time to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. # pic.twitter.com/zqMs3Pgs5Y— Agron (@Agronveliu97) August 4, 2020
Beirut, Lebanon today please keep them in your prayerspic.twitter.com/cWYs9o6sy2— Miral (@MiralAli03) August 4, 2020
#BeirutBlast— SANTOSH (@santoshkr_08) August 4, 2020
A mother video showing #Beirut blast. Footage suggests explosion caused huge shockwave!#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/BL7QvV4UCX
— RNA anecdotes (@rnadxb) August 4, 2020
Beirut explosion, view from a moving car.
********* pic.twitter.com/SP0LBP0r7P
ALLAH Ho Akbar Blasted Building#Beirut # # #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/kEh6l1uqbT— XarMad Tweets (@XarMad_Official) August 4, 2020
footage of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, God help them— It'sTomi_Official (@Tomi_official31) August 4, 2020
Protect them
Watch and retweetpic.twitter.com/aNZUGVryHy
#BeirutExplosion In the middle of a wedding video shoot.#Lebanon#PrayForLebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/SaSBvH8HKl— Nizaam Mohammed (@MohdNizaa) August 4, 2020
The view from inside of two different businesses and a house during the Beirut explosion (08/04/2020)#BeirutBlast #LebanonExplosion pic.twitter.com/88b5UTXsEp— abuzittin (@abuzittin2e) August 4, 2020
My friend’s family that lives 15 miles from Beirut had their home’s windows shattered by this explosion... pic.twitter.com/jA6r1WRJhZ— Eddie Donovan (@EddieDonovan) August 4, 2020
A unique angle of the #Beirut, #Lebanon Port Explosion showing the scale and power of the shockwave caused. pic.twitter.com/jkM0fOkgsV— Aurora Intel - #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) August 4, 2020
