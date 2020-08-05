UA

Взрыв в Бейруте. Множество кадров с разных ракурсов – видео

05.08.2020, 07:55
Взрыв в Бейруте. Множество кадров с разных ракурсов – видео - Фото
Фото: ЕРА

По последним данным, погибли 78 человек, около 4000 – с травмами разной тяжести

Вчера, 4 августа, в столице Ливана в порту прогремел взрыв: один из сильнейших в жилой застройке в новейшей истории. По данным Reuters, погибли по меньшей мере 78 человек, тысячи ранены, многие здания получили повреждения, часть из них не подлежит восстановлению.

На месте детонации неизвестных веществ – кратер, заполненный морской водой.

Ниже – некоторые из записей момента взрыва, которые продолжают появляться в сети от местных жителей, гостей города и СМИ. 

Евгений Пилипенко
