A gas processing plant caught fire in the Volgograd region of Russia – video

As a result of a drone attack in Russia, a gas processing plant, considered the largest natural gas processor in the Southern Federal District, caught fire

LUKOIL-Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Photo: Lukoil)

On the night of October 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense counted 19 allegedly downed drones. Most of them (nine) were over the Volgograd region, where a fire broke out in the city of Kotovo on the territory of the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant. This was reported by local publicists and Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov.

According to Bocharov, despite the efforts of Russian air defense, boiler houses were damaged as a result of the drone attack, and there are fires on the territory of fuel and energy facilities.

However, he kept silent about the fact that drones attacked a gas processing plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian anti-Kremlin telegram channel Astra, citing local residents , reported that it was the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant.

that was on fire

Satellite imagery NASA FIRMS (Fire Information for Resource Management System) confirms a fire on the territory of the enterprise.

Satellite images (NASA FIRMS)

REFERENCE According to the Russian Federation, the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant is the largest natural gas processor in the Southern Federal District. Its production capacity is 450 million cubic meters of gas raw materials per year. Much of the plant's output, including liquefied gases and stable gasoline, is intended for export.