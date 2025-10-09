A gas processing plant caught fire in the Volgograd region of Russia – video
LUKOIL-Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Photo: Lukoil)

On the night of October 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense counted 19 allegedly downed drones. Most of them (nine) were over the Volgograd region, where a fire broke out in the city of Kotovo on the territory of the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant. This was reported by local publicists and Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov.

According to Bocharov, despite the efforts of Russian air defense, boiler houses were damaged as a result of the drone attack, and there are fires on the territory of fuel and energy facilities.

However, he kept silent about the fact that drones attacked a gas processing plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian anti-Kremlin telegram channel Astra, citing local residents , reported that it was the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant.

that was on fire

Satellite imagery NASA FIRMS (Fire Information for Resource Management System) confirms a fire on the territory of the enterprise.

Satellite images (Photo: NASA FIRMS)
Satellite images (NASA FIRMS)
REFERENCE
According to the Russian Federation, the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant is the largest natural gas processor in the Southern Federal District. Its production capacity is 450 million cubic meters of gas raw materials per year. Much of the plant's output, including liquefied gases and stable gasoline, is intended for export.
  • on September 13, GUR drones attacked the Bashneft-Novol oil refinery in Ufa. The vacuum column of the primary oil refinery was severely damaged.
  • On September 27, SBU drones shut down the operation of an oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvashia, 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.
