SBU drones shut down oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvashia – source

On the night of September 27, long-range SBU drones were used at the Tignovatovo gas station in Chuvashia

Chuvash Republic (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

SBU drones shut down an oil pumping station in the Chuvash Republic of Russia. About LIGA.net said the source in the SBU press service.

On the night of September 27, long-range drones of the SBU's Centralized Security Center "A" worked on the Tynhovatovo checkpoint, which is located 1000 kilometers from Ukraine in the village of Konar, Chuvash Republic.

The head of the Chuvash Republic confirmed the damage and said that the plant's operation was temporarily suspended until the extent of the damage to the facility was determined.

The SBU received confirmation from its own sources that the attack on pumping station No. 1 was followed by a fire. Oil transportation through this pumping station is currently suspended.

"The SBU continues to 'impose sanctions' against the Russian oil sector, which brings the aggressor country super-profits that are used for the war against Ukraine. The work on reducing the number of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue," said an informed source in the SBU.

On the morning of September 27, the governor of the Russian region said that the republic was attacked by drones. He confirmed that the attack was on an oil pumping station near the village of Konar in the Civil District.