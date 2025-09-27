Russians claim attack on oil pumping station in Chuvashia: it has stopped working

NPS (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the morning of Saturday, September 27, drones attacked an oil pumping station in Chuvashia. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region, Oleg Nikolaev.

He said that the republic was attacked by drones. An oil pumping station near the village of Konar, Civil District, was struck.

According to the governor, there is no threat to the population or victims. He assured that the damage was allegedly minor. At the same time, the facility has been suspended.

The head of Chuvashia claims that the entire "emergency response system is working in an enhanced mode, we keep the situation under full control and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the region and its residents.".

The defense forces regularly strike at Russian oil refineries and the occupiers' infrastructure. On the night of September 20, Ukrainian drones shut down a number of oil pumping stations in the Samara and Volgograd regions.

On the night of September 26, Ukraine once again hit the Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.