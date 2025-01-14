Airfield warehouses and refinery hit in Russia's Engels – SBU source

High-explosive and guided bombs, as well as cruise missiles, were stored there

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers at Engels airbase (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and Defense Forces struck four targets in Russia, including an airbase in Engels and chemical plants, a source in the SBU told LIGA.net on Tuesday.

According to the source, the strikes hit storage facilities at the Engels airbase, which housed high-explosive and guided aerial bombs, as well as cruise missiles.

"SBU drones reached their targets, and the [fire] is still burning," the source said.

The Engels airbase is home to strategic aviation aircraft used by Russian forces for missile attacks on Ukraine.

The SBU source confirmed other targets hit in the strikes:

→ Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in Tula Oblast, where a large fire was reported after the SBU drone operation.

→ Saratov Oil Refinery, where a massive fire was reported.

→ Bryansk Chemical Plant, where direct missile hits and a large fire with subsequent detonations were reported.

"Each hit on ammunition depots, oil refineries, oil depots, or chemical plants is a painful blow to Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine," the SBU source noted.

Earlier, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, confirmed strikes on Russian targets in Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula.

The targets included facilities producing components for weapons, oil refineries, chemical plants, depots, and Russian air defense systems.

Kovalenko also reported that the hit oil refinery in Engels is a key oil depot storing aviation fuel for Russia's strategic aviation based at the local airbase.

Later, the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, together with other components of the Defense Forces, it delivered a precise combined strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, a strategic object of Russia's military-industrial complex.

On Monday evening, Russians reported an attack on Bryansk Oblast, with two military-industrial complex enterprises hit.

On the morning of January 14, another drone attack in Engels caused a fire.

Russian authorities later reported a massive drone attack across various regions and the implementation of the no-fly zone at airports. Despite numerous videos showing fires and explosions, Russia traditionally claims downed drones.