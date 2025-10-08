Argentine President gives concert in Buenos Aires amid protests and scandals – photos

Argentina's President Milei presents his new book in the middle of a campaign rally in Buenos Aires (Photo: EPA / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)

Argentine President and former Rolling Stones tribute band frontman Javier Miley gave a concert in Buenos Aires to boost his approval rating amid the economic crisis and protests in Argentina. This was reported by and of the British newspaper The Guardian.

Miley sang during the presentation of his new book "Constructing a Miracle" in Buenos Aires.

"I am a human being. It may not seem like it, but I am," the Argentine leader told the crowd.

Miley performed a nine-track set of mostly 1980s rock anthems at the 15,000-seat Movistar Arena, which has previously hosted such rockers as Liam Gallagher, Judas Priest and Megadeth.

He took over the country about two years ago promising to save the economy, wipe out inflation, implement decisive reforms, and fight what he called " la casta " (the caste).

Initially, his tough economic policies yielded results: triple-digit inflation began to fall, drawing praise from international economists and politicians, including U.S. President Donald Trump .

However, in recent weeks, the so-called Milei revolution has backfired. Doubts about his political future spooked markets and triggered a sharp sell-off in the Argentine peso, forcing the government to spend its limited international reserves to stem currency outflows.

The crisis in Argentina has become so serious that last month Trump provided emergency financial assistance of up to $20 billion. The US president said: "We support him 100% and think he's doing a fantastic job.".

The decline in trust in the president is evidenced by the fact that in September, Milei's party "La Libertad Avanza" suffered a crushing defeat in the provincial elections in Buenos Aires, where almost 40% of Argentina's population lives.

On Sunday, October 5, a close associate of Milei, Jose Luis Espert, admitted to receiving $200,000 from an alleged drug trafficker and withdrew his candidacy from the election.

According to experts, the president's support is waning, as his promised "chainsaw cuts" primarily hit sensitive areas: pensioners' incomes, state pediatric hospitals, universities, and households facing rapidly rising utility and food costs.

The opinions of the concert attendees were divided, some believing that the country is in a deplorable state, while others said: "I support the government almost unconditionally. There are many in the opposition who will do everything possible to overthrow it, but for my part, I will always support it.".

