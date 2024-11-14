Biden administration plans to hand over all weapons promised to Ukraine by end of his term – Sybiha

This concerns both the swift transfer of weapons from the Pentagon's warehouses and the payment of production contracts

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

The Biden administration has assured Ukraine that it will deliver all promised military aid in the final weeks of its term, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during the national telethon program following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We have concrete confirmations regarding military aid. The current administration plans to transfer very substantial amounts of military aid to Ukraine in the final weeks of its term – and this we discussed in detail with my counterpart," Sybiha said.

According to Sybiha, the U.S. plans to transfer all weapons under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program, which allows for the rapid delivery of weapons from Pentagon stockpiles.

Additionally, Washington has assured Kyiv that it will pay for all contracts for the production of weapons under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which takes longer than the PDA program.

"This is extremely important, and such assurances were received during the meeting," Sybiha stated.

The inauguration of the new U.S. President, Donald Trump, is scheduled for January 20, so the Biden administration plans to provide all aid before this date.

Earlier, a Pentagon spokesperson stated that the department has $7.1 billion remaining for Ukraine under the PDA program and an additional $2.1-2.2 billion under the USAI program.

Sybiha also reported that Ukraine is "cautiously optimistic" following discussions with Blinken about the possibility of long-range strikes on Russia and Euro-Atlantic integration.