"Erdogan can". Trump believes Erdogan will help stop Putin

According to Trump, Turkish leader Erdogan is respected by Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and US President Donald Trump (left) (Photo: EPA/YOAN VALAT/POOL)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can help end Russia's war against Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists on board Air Force One, which was returning from the Middle East to Washington.

Asked by journalists whether other leaders, including the Turkish president, could help resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump replied: "Erdogan can.".

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin respects Turkish President.

"As for Ukraine, I can't say. And he's my friend," the White House chief said.

Trump emphasized that he can only get along with the strong, not the weak, and added that Erdogan treats him well.

"You know, when NATO has a problem with Erdogan, which is often, they call me to talk to him. And I've never failed to resolve them right away," Trump said.