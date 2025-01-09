EU ready to lead Ukraine support if US steps back – Kallas

The EU's top diplomat stated that speculation about future US support is unnecessary and that it's not in America's interest for Russia to become "the strongest force in the world"

Kaja Kallas (Photo by Olivier Matthys / EPA)

EU is prepared to take on a leadership role in supporting Ukraine if the United States steps back, European Union top diplomat Kaja Kallas told Politico.

"I'm really sure that all the other members, and hopefully also the United States, are ready to continue with the support to Ukraine. The European Union is also ready to take over this leadership if the United States is not willing to," Kallas said on her way to a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, Germany.

She added that speculation about future U.S. support is unnecessary, emphasizing that it's not in America's interest for Russia to become "the strongest force in the world."

Kallas's remarks contrast with those of her predecessor. In October 2023, Josep Borrell stated that the EU could not replace the United States in providing financial and military aid to Ukraine, despite efforts to enhance support.