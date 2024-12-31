'Like no other in Europe': Scholz vows strongest support for Ukraine in 2025

Olaf Scholz (Photo by ERA/MICHELE TANTUSS)

In his New Year's address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that in 2025, Berlin will support Ukraine "like no other in Europe," according to Zeit.

Scholz said that Germany will continue to aid Ukraine "like no other in Europe" while maintaining a level-headed approach to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

"Many citizens view Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine with growing concern. I assure you, we will not abandon Ukraine and will support it like no other in Europe," said Scholz.