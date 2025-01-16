Italian Defense Minister Crosetto arrives in Kyiv

The day before, Ukraine and Italy discussed the possibility of purchasing air defense systems and ammunition thanks to frozen Russian assets

Guido Crosetto (left) in a photo from the Italian Ministry of Defense

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has arrived in Kyiv for a series of official meetings, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense on X.

Further details about the visit have not been disclosed at this time.

On January 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Italy and met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Among other topics, they discussed support for protecting Ukrainian civilians, cities, and villages from Russian attacks, such as the recent strike on Zaporizhzhia.

On January 11, a delegation from Italy's Defense Industry Agency visited Ukraine. During the official meeting, discussions included the possibility of using funds from frozen Russian assets to purchase air defense systems and ammunition.

In addition to the Italian Defense Minister, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning for his first official visit.

In September 2024, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Rome would soon transfer a second battery of the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine.