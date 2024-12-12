Metinvest partially closed the mine near Pokrovskoye due to the approach of the front line

Decisions on the continuation of operation of all industrial facilities will be made based on the developing situation at the front.

Metinvest Group has suspended operations at its coal mining site in the village of Pishchane, near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the European stock exchange Euronext reported .

The suspension of work occurred due to the approach of the front line and increased shelling.

The site houses the Pokrovske mine management's vertical shaft (No. 3) and an administrative complex. It is noted that the Group evacuated key personnel and their family members.

This site provided about half of Metinvest's total coal production in Ukraine. At the same time, the group's other key facilities continue to operate.

"Metinvest, together with the Pokrovska City Military Administration and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is closely monitoring the security situation around the city and industrial facilities. Decisions on the continuation of the operation of all industrial facilities will be made based on the situation developing at the front," the statement emphasizes.

The full impact of the suspension of work at this facility is currently being assessed.

There are currently no reports of the closure of the company's other sites near Pokrovskoye.

The distance from Pieschanye to the front line is about two kilometers:

Map: Deepstate

