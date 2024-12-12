Metinvest partially closed the mine near Pokrovskoye due to the approach of the front line
Metinvest Group has suspended operations at its coal mining site in the village of Pishchane, near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the European stock exchange Euronext reported .
The suspension of work occurred due to the approach of the front line and increased shelling.
The site houses the Pokrovske mine management's vertical shaft (No. 3) and an administrative complex. It is noted that the Group evacuated key personnel and their family members.
This site provided about half of Metinvest's total coal production in Ukraine. At the same time, the group's other key facilities continue to operate.
"Metinvest, together with the Pokrovska City Military Administration and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is closely monitoring the security situation around the city and industrial facilities. Decisions on the continuation of the operation of all industrial facilities will be made based on the situation developing at the front," the statement emphasizes.
The full impact of the suspension of work at this facility is currently being assessed.
There are currently no reports of the closure of the company's other sites near Pokrovskoye.
The distance from Pieschanye to the front line is about two kilometers:
- In recent months, the Russians have been conducting active combat operations in the direction of Pokrovsk, an important logistics center for the front. Observers warn of the possibility of losing the settlement by the end of this year.
- Ukrainian metallurgists are threatened with the loss of their main source of coking coal. The switch to imported raw materials will hit their competitiveness (more details about this in the long text of LIGA.net ).